“Absolutely incredible” – Man United told first-team star possesses key attribute

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Manchester United didn’t start well against Southampton during Saturday’s early Premier League game at St. Marys’.

The Red Devils, who named an unfamiliar midfield featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen, were second to every ball and under pressure for large parts of the first half.

Russell Martin’s Saints missed a penalty before falling behind to two quick-fire goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Marcus Rashford.

Lisandro Martinez told his anticipation is top-quality

Consequently, the Red Devils took control of the game, but, according to TNT Sports’ Lucy Ward, Erik Ten Hag owes a lot to Lisandro Martinez for his top-class performance, which helped keep the Saints at bay before the away team turned the game around.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford redeem themselves with clinical brace
Chris Sutton claims Sean Dyche criticism from Everton fans is ‘ridiculous’
Aaron Ramsdale jinxed moments before ‘strong’ Man United star gets better of keeper

Praising the Argentine’s impressive anticipation, Ward, who spoke live on commentary in the first half, said: “His reading of the game is absolutely incredible.”

Lisandro Martinez has played brilliantly against Southampton.

And continuing to laud the 26-year-old, who has made several key interceptions to break up the Saints’ attacks, Ward, shortly after the break, said: “He’s some player.”

Martinez joined United from Ajax two years ago, and, along with De Ligt, has become one of Ten Hag’s first choice centre-backs.

More Stories Lisandro Martinez Lucy Ward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.