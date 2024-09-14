“Absolutely incredible” – Man United told first-team star possesses key attribute

Manchester United didn’t start well against Southampton during Saturday’s early Premier League game at St. Marys’.

The Red Devils, who named an unfamiliar midfield featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen, were second to every ball and under pressure for large parts of the first half.

Russell Martin’s Saints missed a penalty before falling behind to two quick-fire goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Marcus Rashford.

Lisandro Martinez told his anticipation is top-quality

Consequently, the Red Devils took control of the game, but, according to TNT Sports’ Lucy Ward, Erik Ten Hag owes a lot to Lisandro Martinez for his top-class performance, which helped keep the Saints at bay before the away team turned the game around.

Praising the Argentine’s impressive anticipation, Ward, who spoke live on commentary in the first half, said: “His reading of the game is absolutely incredible.”

And continuing to laud the 26-year-old, who has made several key interceptions to break up the Saints’ attacks, Ward, shortly after the break, said: “He’s some player.”

Martinez joined United from Ajax two years ago, and, along with De Ligt, has become one of Ten Hag’s first choice centre-backs.