“Honeymoon period is over” – Liverpool 0-1 Forest produces crazy stat & leaves Slot with work to do

Liverpool FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

The ‘honeymoon period is over’ at Liverpool for Arne Slot after Saturday’s shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest, according to Chris Sutton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi pounced in the 72nd minute to become the first player to score against Slot’s Liverpool, while Forest are the first team to take any points off them this season.

Remarkably, it’s Forest’s first win at Anfield since 1969 and Virgil van Dijk’s third home Premier League defeat as a Liverpool player.

Perhaps most shockingly, Liverpool have now lost two home league matches in 2024, which is more than the whole of 2022 and 2023 combined (1).

It was certainly a reality check for Slot at the Liverpool supporters.

“Arne Slot’s honeymoon period is over, plenty of work to do,” former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton told BBC Sport.

Sutton could not escape giving Forest immense praise for their performance, however, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men already on eight points and unbeaten after four games.

He added: “All credit to Forest, they were on fire. They defended brilliantly and then carried that threat. Nuno Espírito Santo making positive substitutions.

“Forest with the three points and they will be made up with the manner of their performance.”

‘Outstanding’ Forest thwart Liverpool with ‘magnificent’ defending

Nottingham Forest’s Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 14, 2024.

Forest managed just five shots at Anfield on Saturday, with their result coming largely thanks to a heroic defensive display.

Indeed, the Midlands side produced 15 tackles, 11 interceptions, three blocks and 29 clearances, compared to nine, seven, zero and 14, respectively, for Liverpool.

Sutton’s former Blackburn strike partner Alan Shearer also got in on the praise for Nuno’s side.

“Nottingham Forest were outstanding,” the Premier League record goalscorer said.

“The way they defended as a team was magnificent and this was no fluke. They stopped Liverpool every time they got into the box.

“Then they went and hit them on the break, what a finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi. What a start to the season they’ve had.”

More Stories Alan Shearer Arne Slot Callum Hudson-Odoi Chris Sutton Nuno Espirito Santo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.