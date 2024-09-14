The ‘honeymoon period is over’ at Liverpool for Arne Slot after Saturday’s shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest, according to Chris Sutton.



Callum Hudson-Odoi pounced in the 72nd minute to become the first player to score against Slot’s Liverpool, while Forest are the first team to take any points off them this season.

Remarkably, it’s Forest’s first win at Anfield since 1969 and Virgil van Dijk’s third home Premier League defeat as a Liverpool player.

Perhaps most shockingly, Liverpool have now lost two home league matches in 2024, which is more than the whole of 2022 and 2023 combined (1).

Liverpool have now lost more Premier League home games in 2024 (2) than in 2022 & 2023 combined (1). ? https://t.co/pNm3PVjrgc — Squawka (@Squawka) September 14, 2024

It was certainly a reality check for Slot at the Liverpool supporters.

“Arne Slot’s honeymoon period is over, plenty of work to do,” former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton told BBC Sport.

Sutton could not escape giving Forest immense praise for their performance, however, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men already on eight points and unbeaten after four games.

He added: “All credit to Forest, they were on fire. They defended brilliantly and then carried that threat. Nuno Espírito Santo making positive substitutions.

“Forest with the three points and they will be made up with the manner of their performance.”

‘Outstanding’ Forest thwart Liverpool with ‘magnificent’ defending

Forest managed just five shots at Anfield on Saturday, with their result coming largely thanks to a heroic defensive display.

Indeed, the Midlands side produced 15 tackles, 11 interceptions, three blocks and 29 clearances, compared to nine, seven, zero and 14, respectively, for Liverpool.

Sutton’s former Blackburn strike partner Alan Shearer also got in on the praise for Nuno’s side.

“Nottingham Forest were outstanding,” the Premier League record goalscorer said.

“The way they defended as a team was magnificent and this was no fluke. They stopped Liverpool every time they got into the box.

“Then they went and hit them on the break, what a finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi. What a start to the season they’ve had.”