“In love with him”- Liverpool delighted with player that Fabrizio Romano says will be “really, really special”

It’s been a great start to life at Anfield for Arne Slot, with his Liverpool side the only opponents to keep pace with Man City at the summit of the Premier League table.

A rivalry which began in the Jurgen Klopp era looks like it might well have been reignited, and the December 1 fixture is already marked in red on the calendar.

By then a pattern should’ve emerged in the Premier League and there should be a better idea of which clubs have staying power this season, albeit the campaign still won’t have reached the halfway point.

Liverpool delighted with Rio Ngumoha

Certainly, the 2024/25 season offers every player the chance to really emerge for their side, and Liverpool have a young player that they have very high hopes for it seems.

“Rio Ngumoha is the sensational new talent at Liverpool,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“They signed him on a free transfer from Chelsea and the youngster is considered to be superb, the club are in love with him.

“They obviously had been scouting him for a long time, and they believe that Rio is not just a player who will be part of the academy and ‘okay, we’ll see how he does in the future.’ Liverpool think that the potential is really insane for this boy.

“So obviously they had to pay an important compensation fee, but at the same time, Liverpool believed that they got one of the best deals around. They were really impressed with his first training sessions at the club in the recent days, very happy with his attitude and happy with his quality.

“This boy is going to be really, really special.”

Unless a slew of injuries hit the Reds at the same time, it’s unlikely that we’ll see much of Ngumoha this season, however, news that he is so highly rated at the club will surely pique the interest of supporters.

Given the lack of transfer business across the summer, fans will be hoping that the club’s judgement is sound in this case.