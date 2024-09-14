Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been a key player for the Italian club and a report from Inter Live claims that the player will cost at least €50 million.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City decide to make a move for him. Ruben Dias has been linked with a move away from the club and Pavard has been identified as a potential alternative.

The French international is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is an exceptional passer and his distribution skills and his distribution skills make him a good fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of football.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. They certainly have the resources to afford the €50 million asking price for him.

Benjamin Pavard would be a quality addition

Pavard has proven himself in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the past and in Serie A now with Inter Milan. He could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Manchester City would be quite attractive for him.

He has the physicality and the technical attributes to thrive in English football and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Premier League champions.

Manchester City have a proven track record when it comes to fighting for major trophies and the French international will fancy his chances of winning silverware with them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.