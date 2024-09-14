“Poor today” – Liverpool star slammed for horrendous “decision-making” against Forest

Liverpool had a day to forget against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds dropped their first points of the season after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees.

Despite being the match’s clear favourites to take the win, Arne Slot’s men failed to capitalise before Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 72-minute strike sealed the result.

And although none of Liverpool’s players stood out today, one star was criticised more than his teammates.

Mo Salah slammed for “poor” performance against Nottingham Forest

Winger Mo Salah, who enjoyed a fantastic game against Manchester United last time out, failed to replicate his last performance today. The Egyptian superstar dropped a disappointing performance with his contributions non-existent.

Speaking about Salah after the game’s final whistle, former Crystal Palace defender and Premier Sports pundit, Damien Delaney, highlighted the 32-year-old’s lack of quality in the final third.

“His decision-making was poor today,” he said while reviewing the winger’s highlights.

“Coming inside, couple of misplaced passes, that package [of highlights] could have gone on for another 30 seconds such was the regularity of him giving the ball away.”

Salah is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool. Failure to reach an agreement to extend his terms will see the forward eligible to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January.

He remains heavily linked with a lucrative and high-profile transfer to the Saudi Pro League.