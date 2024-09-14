Oydsseas Vlachodimos is set to be frozen out of Newcastle United’s squad despite only joining the club this summer, according to reports.

The Greek stopper became Newcastle’s most expensive-ever goalkeeper when he arrived from Nottingham Forest for £20m.

However, the move was always a strange one given Nick Pope’s status as undisputed No.1 at St. James’ Park.

Although technically a separate deal, it’s understood the purchase of Vlachodimos was tied to Elliot Anderson going the other way to the City Ground in a bid for both clubs to help balance their books.

But Vlachodimos hasn’t just failed to play for Newcastle so far; he hasn’t even been named to a competitive matchday squad, with his only action for the club so far 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Brest.

Vlachodimos already told he can leave Newcastle

According to The Athletic, Vlachodimos won’t be in the squad to face Wolves on Sunday, either.

Their report states that the 44-time Greece international has been told he can leave Newcastle in January having already declined a departure almost immediately after arriving this summer.

Unless a major injury crisis hits Eddie Howe, Newcastle will now be left with a goalkeeper earning £50,000 per week (per Capology) but destined not to play a single competitive minute.

Newcastle can only hope that Vlachodimos’ time on the sidelines won’t serve to put off any potential suitors this January.