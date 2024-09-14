Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has told defender Ben White to ‘draw a line under’ his ongoing feud with the England national team.

White hasn’t featured for the Three Lions since leaving the camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, since ruling himself out for selection.

However, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League over the last couple of years, helping the Gunners to back-to-back second-place finishes.

England interim manager Lee Carsley has said White hasn’t been considered for the next international break in October for Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.

Campbell calls on Arsenal star White to end England feud

Campbell knows exactly what it means to represent England after picking up 73 caps and playing at six major tournaments with the Three Lions.

The former Arsenal star — who won two Premier League titles with the club, including in their 2003/04 invincible season — rates White among the best in the world and has called on him to ‘be a man’ and put his international feud behind him.

“When I look at Ben White – how do you integrate him back into the fold?” Campell told talkSPORT.

“He is one of the best right backs in that position now, young, he’s playing really well, how do you get him back in?

“How do you bridge the gap with the fans? How do you patch that up?

“It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ He is one of the best guys in that position. Yeah, they may already be winning, but White is playing top football.

“Deep down, he’s a man that wants to play for England, but obviously something happened before.

“But with many things, if you allow things to drag on from the previous management to the new management – then that’s not the best way to do it.

“Draw a line [under it], be a man and move on to the next, because he is a top player and you want the best players to play for England.”