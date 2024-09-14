Spurs pushing to sign England star in January despite player being warned against move

Spurs don’t want to wait to sign Angel Gomes.

The Lille midfielder is in the final 10 months of his contract in France, and following an impressive England debut last week has seen his stock rise.

The 24-year-old came through Manchester United’s youth academy before moving on in search of more first-team opportunities in 2020. And now with Lille, London-born Gomes has continued his projected development and remains one of Bruno Genesio’s most important players.

Awarded his first senior England call-up against Ireland in the Nations League, Gomes debuted after coming as a substitution and was deployed as a deep-lying playmaker by interim boss Lee Carsley during the country’s 2–0 away win at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Speaking about the Lille starlet after the game, Carsley, as quoted by Metro, said: “‘He fully deserves it and it’s good that the performance you’ve seen today we’ve seen over the last three or four years.”

Spurs eyeing mid-season move for Angel Gomes but midfielder warned against transfer

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, Gomes’ continued mature performances have caught the attention of Spurs with Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his midfield options.

However, despite eyeing a potential January move for Gomes, Spurs’ hopes of reaching a mid-season agreement could have been damaged by Carsley’s advice to the young midfielder to stay put for the time being.

“It’s important he keeps working hard like he will do and keeps playing over in France because it’ll be a tough, difficult squad to keep getting in to.” the England boss added.

Although Gomes, should he fail to extend his contract with Lille, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, competition for his signature is expected to ramp up.