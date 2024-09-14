Tottenham supremo tipped to make stunning business decision that will have long-lasting impact

Ahead of the North London Derby against Arsenal, Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, has been tipped to make a decision that could change the long-term future of the club.

Although Spurs are generally seen as one of the Premier League’s big clubs, the fact remains that they’ve underperformed for years, to the extent where being ‘Spursy’ has become something of a disparaging knock to the Lilywhites.

All that could be about to change if former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, is on the right track with his thoughts.

Daniel Levy tipped to make Tottenham a ‘halo’ club

“I don’t think that’s where the money would go initially,” he told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“They may use part of that to pay down some of the debt still on the stadium, they’d like to try and do that still and reduce the interest payments if they can.

“Spurs would be very easy to become a halo club for a multi-club organisation.

“They’ve got great networks throughout the world in terms of the sporting side, and they’re very well thought of, it wouldn’t be hard for them to do that.

“I know that they would build one that would make sense rather than having the clashes that some of the multi -club owners do.

“I don’t know if they want to do it informally or formally, it’s something I’m sure they’ll look at.

“It’s probably one of the last areas that Daniel can actually build greater value with Spurs.”

Though the way modern football is going wouldn’t appear to be to everyone’s liking, clearly if club’s want to be at the vanguard of the new era, they need to get on board with new ways of working whether they like it or not.

Having one of the best stadiums in Europe will mean little if the club are left further behind as the wheels keep turning in the game.

Levy hasn’t always been the most popular of chairmen, and there’s an argument in this instance that he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

The traditionalists are likely to rail against any decision that drags them into the modern era, but it’s perhaps something that drastic that could be the difference maker in finally seeing the glory days return to N17.