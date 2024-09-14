Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Argentine midfielder Kevin Zenon.

They are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old attacking midfielder and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

According to a report from Boca Noticias, Newcastle have already made an enquiry for the South American attacking midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an offer to sign him.

The midfielder has a release clause of around £11.5 million in his contract. Tottenham and Newcastle will have to pay up if they want to sign him. The Boca Juniors midfielder is a phenomenal talent with a bright future and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Newcastle can get the deal done.

Tottenham and Newcastle need Kevin Zenon

Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third. Zenon is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles and he could be a backup option to players like James Maddison and Son Heung-min.

At Newcastle, the Magpies will need to add more cutting edge in the final third. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity. The arrival of the South American will help share the creative burden.

Zenon will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League and a move to Tottenham or Newcastle will be an exciting opportunity for him. It would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself in English football. The 23-year-old certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the two clubs.