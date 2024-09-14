This afternoon, Aston Villa pulled off one of their best comebacks of the year to defeat Everton and give themselves a major lift ahead of Champions League week.

As the minutes passed, Emery was seen getting angry at new addition Ross Barkley while being happy to see his team win.

Sky Sports commentator Adam Bate described how he saw Ross Barkley, who appeared to have made a mistake with the ball, get enraged by Unai Emery.

“Emery absolutely raging at, I think, Barkley to the bemusement of the crowd. Still so demanding,” Bate pointed out.

Barkley has obviously learned his lesson from this, and Emery will be hoping that he won’t have to be as hard on him throughout the season.