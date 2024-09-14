Video: Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford redeem themselves with clinical brace

Manchester United have burst into the lead at St. Mary’s Stadium after a brace from Marcus Rashford and Matthijs De Ligt.

The Red Devils took the lead against the Saints in devastating fashion, moments after the home side spurned an amazing opportunity from the penalty spot.

After a strong palm from Andre Onana, Manchester United won a corner with the second ball-in from Bruno Fernandes meeting the head of De Ligt who powered home.

Rashford then doubled that lead when his shot from just outside the area trickled into the bottom corner catching Aaron Ramsdale off guard.

