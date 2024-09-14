West Ham United have left Brazilian defender Luizao out of their 25-man Premier League squad list, despite reportedly rejecting bids for him over the past couple of transfer windows.

The 22-year-old joined the Hammers in January 2023 after impressing across 20 games for Sao Paulo.

However, Luizao is yet to make a senior appearance for West Ham, instead playing 40 times for the club’s U21 side, scoring four times along the way.

According to Esporte News Mundo (via Hammers.News), the likes of Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro in Brazil and Portimonense of Portugal have submitted loan bids for Luizao over the past couple of transfer windows.

Those bids have been knocked back, with West Ham — who snatched a 95th-minute 1-1 draw away at Fulham on Saturday — preferring to sell for a £4m fee; a price tag that seems to be putting off any potential suitors.

Luizao left out of West Ham Premier League squad

West Ham submitted their squad for the 2024/25 Premier League season during the international break.

Julen Lopetegui actually only named 22 players to his squad list, with three places left open.

Even then, Luizao hasn’t made the cut, with the open slots reportedly being kept back in case the Hammers choose to make a move for a free agent; the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Yusuf Yazici, Joel Matip and Wissam Ben Yedder all still find themselves without a club.

But West Ham now have the dilemma of paying a player who they don’t intend to keep, yet at the same time, they are putting off any possible clubs who would approach the centre-back due to their high demands.