Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had reportedly agreed on a deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray to send the player out on loan. However, Casemiro changed his mind at the last minute and decided to stay at Old Trafford, as per Football Insider.

The Brazilian international has not been at his best this season and he has been criticised for his recent performances. He was responsible for two of the three goals Manchester United conceded against Liverpool in their last league game.

There is no doubt that he used to be a world-class player at Real Madrid and he helped them win several trophies. However, the defensive midfielder is clearly on the decline and Manchester United should start looking at alternatives now.

They have already signed Manuel Ugarte and the Uruguayan international is expected to be the first-choice defensive midfielder at the club now.

Casemiro needs to play regularly

The 32-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the loan move would have been ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether he can recapture his form and confidence in the coming weeks.

If he continues to falter, he could soon find himself on the sidelines. It remains to be seen on the situation develops. Ugarte will certainly fancy his chances of dislodging Casemiro from the starting lineup.

Manchester United will certainly hope that the 32-year-old can get back to his best. He is a world-class player on his day, and he could transform them in the midfield.