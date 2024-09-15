24-year-old playmaker linked with bargain Man United move in January

Manchester United could look to bring their academy graduate Angel Gomes back to the club in 2025.

Angel Gomes joined Manchester United at the age of six back in 2006. He went up the ranks at some pace and got promoted to their first team in the summer of 2019. Things didn’t work out for him at Old Trafford back then and he left the club to join LOSC Lille in search of regular first-team action back in 2020.

However, according to a report from Manchester Evening News, Gomes could soon return to his childhood club in a bargain deal. His contract at Lille runs out in less than 10 months and the Red Devils could negotiate a pre-agreement with the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.

Gomes has been a regular feature in the French club’s starting XI since returning from his loan spell at Boavista. He has featured in 119 matches for their first team and has contributed towards 26 goals (8 goals, 18 assists). While he prefers playing as a number ten, the Manchester United graduate has made a name for himself because of his ability to feature in a defensive role as well as a central midfielder.

Angel Gomes would be a quality addition

He was one of the standout performers for the French club last season and his consistent display resulted in him making his debut for England in the recent international break. With his contract running out, Gomes finds himself on the wishlists of multiple top clubs in the Premier League. But, a return to Old Trafford can’t be ruled out as the player has talked about his desire to return to the club where it all started for him.

It seems to be a long-term ambition of the 24-year-old and Manchester United will have the opportunity to sign him in a bargain deal when the window reopens in January. The Red Devils can secure a pre-agreement in the winter to sign him as a free agent but they could face competition from clubs across Europe.