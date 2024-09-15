Ange Postecoglou makes bold “I always win” claim after NLD defeat

Ange Postecoglou has made a big statement after his side’s devastating 1-0 loss against their bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon.

In what is one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the season, Arsenal faced off against Spurs in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s side being touted as potential Premier League champions, the game was a toss-up with the Gunner’s recent injury woes making it a fairer fight.

But with essentially a make-shift midfield, Arsenal managed to grind out a result, with Gabriel Magalhaes’ header the difference maker in the game.

The result for Spurs, however, marks this as their worst start in nine years as they have only managed to produce one win in their opening four games which came against Everton.

Ange Postecoglou makes bold claim

Despite this fact, Postecoglou was very confident about his side’s chances of silverware after the final whistle as he stated that he ‘always wins’ in his second year.

“I always win in my second year,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I ALWAYS win things in my second year” 👀 Ange Postecoglou with a big statement 💥 pic.twitter.com/FEQq0dpIik — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2024

The Australian manager will quickly turn his attention to next weekend’s clash against Brentford before their Europa League campaign kicks off.

Credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP