Arsenal and Chelsea looking to raid English club for 17-year-old midfield prodigy

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Stoke City midfield sensation Souleymane Sidibe.

Both London clubs were quite busy during the recently concluded transfer window. They did some impressive bit of business and managed to further bolster their squad. While it’s only been a few weeks since the window ended, Arsenal and Chelsea have already started planning for the future. They have started looking at players who could add more value to their club.

According to Graeme Bailey via TBR Football, the London clubs are keen on signing Souleymane Sidibe. Both Premier League giants are always on the lookout for young players who can help them in the long run and they feel the English youth international is a special talent who could do wonders for them.

Sidibe who is the son of the former Stoke striker Mamady has come up the ranks at his father’s club. While he was promoted to their first team a few months back, the midfield sensation made his first team debut last summer as a 16-year-old. The teenager is capable enough to play in different roles in the centre of the park and his huge potential has resulted in interest from multiple clubs from the English top flight.

Sidibe would be a quality addition

The 17-year-old has featured in 12 first-team matches with four of those appearances coming in the 2024/25 season. Sidibe has huge potential, he is considered to be one of the best young players in England. While he might have a contract at Stoke until the summer of 2027, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea could knock on their doors to prise him away when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Gunners and the Blues have their eyes set on the English youth international. While there are other Premier League clubs in the mix, the London outfits have a serious interest in the youngster having watched him in action this year.