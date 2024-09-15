Video: Arsenal and Spurs players almost come to blows after nasty tackle

The North London derby has reached boiling point with both sets of players clashing after a risky challenge from Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber.

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Arsenal’s clash with Spurs has not been for the faint-hearted with both teams applying a high line and intense press.

Although the Gunner’s faithful would’ve backed their club to take all three points at the start of the season, the absence of Declan Rice and Marin Odegaard has completely changed the contest with the Gunners lacking the computer in the final third.

The contest came to a head just after the half-hour mark when Timber’s foot rolled over the ball catching Pedro Porro on the ankle.

Clearly not happy with the challenge, the Arsenal defender was immediately surrounded by white jerseys as both sets of players clashed.