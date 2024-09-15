Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby today and the Gunners were handed the first corner of the game.

With the Tottenham fans booing the Arsenal players during the corner, winger Bukayo Saka was seen wandering over to the corner flag very slowly.

The Tottenham fans will certainly be annoyed with his casual approach and time-wasting.

Referring to the incident, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: “Saka is walking over very slowly, almost taunting those Tottenham fans in that corner.”

Saka could certainly be a game-changer for his side today, and he will look to make his mark in the North London Derby and help his team secure all three points away from home.

The England international has been in fine form in the Premier League so far and the Tottenham defence will have to be wary of the threat from him in the wide areas.

A win here could prove to be vital

A win here will be a huge morale boost for both teams and they will look to pick up all three points. Arsenal will be fighting for the league title with Manchester City this season and a win here will give them the confidence and the momentum to put together a winning run.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be looking to showcase their progress under Ange Postecoglou with a win over the Gunners. Both teams are capable of grinding out a positive result here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images