Chelsea could return for 17-goal target in January because of a clause in his contract

Chelsea could reignite their interest in Victor Osimhen when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Blues were keen on signing a new world-class striker during the recently concluded transfer window. It was a top priority for the London club, and they were linked with several high-profile players, with Victor Osimhen emerging as their primary target.

Chelsea failed to strike a deal with Napoli for the Nigerian international and he ended up joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan. But, according to a report from Football Insider, the Blues could return for his signature in January as his loan deal with the Turkish giants has a clause which can help Napoli cut it short and sanction his permanent departure.

Osimhen found himself on the radar of Chelsea thanks to his heroics in the 2022/23 season as he scored 31 goals and guided Napoli to their first league title in around three decades. While he wasn’t really at his best last season as he only managed 17 goals, the Blues wanted to make him the leader of their attack.

Osimhen needs to sort out his future

The Nigerian international had a fallout with people at the Italian club and he was no longer a part of Antonio Conte’s plans. Despite that, they were not ready to lower their demands and Chelsea couldn’t strike a deal despite their attempts.

He ended up joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan but the Naples-based club have inserted a break clause in the deal which will allow them to recall him and sanction his departure elsewhere. The break clause means Chelsea could still return for him in the winter and add him to their squad. Osimhen’s price tag is expected to drop in January as he will only have 18 months left on his deal, as a result, the Blues can surely try and prise him away if their interest in him remains intact.