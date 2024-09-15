Arsenal will be hoping to pick up all three points against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby today and they were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard managed to set up teammate Gabriel Martinelli with an exceptional bit of play, but the Brazilian forward failed to convert the chance and fired straight at the Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Martinelli will certainly feel that he could have done a lot better and put his side in the lead.

Reacting to his tame effort, former England international BBC pundit Matt Upson said: “Super play, Leandro Trossard was different class. Gabriel Martinelli just didn’t make the most of the situation. It was a great opportunity, coming inside on his right foot, really tame effort straight at Guglielmo Vicario. Simple save. Martinelli executed it really poorly.”

Chances are often hard to come in a game of the magnitude and Arsenal will have to take their opportunities if they wants to pick up all three points. They will be hoping to fight for the league title this season and they cannot afford to drop points in these games.

A win over Tottenham Hotspur will give them immense confidence for the upcoming matches, and it remains to be seen whether their attackers can convert the chances coming their way during the remainder of the game.

Arsenal certainly have the quality in the final third to dismantle the Tottenham defence, but they will need to be more clinical with their finishing if they want to come away with all three points here.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images