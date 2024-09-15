Enzo Maresca appeared to aim a sly dig at Erik ten Hag after Jadon Sancho made an impressive debut for Chelsea in their win against Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Chelsea were far from their best and can count themselves fortunate to have won, with Robert Sanchez making several brilliant saves, including Evanilson’s first half penalty.

Maresca introduced Sancho at half time and the winger made a big difference for the Blues, and set up Christopher Nkunku for the winner in the 86th minute.

Sancho needs love

Sancho arrived at Chelsea on deadline day in an initial loan move from Manchester United, which will become permanent for around £25m as long as the Blues don’t finish in the bottom six of the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old had a difficult time at Old Trafford and failed to replicate the form he had shown at Borussia Dortmund, with his move to Stamford Bridge a fresh start and an opportunity to get his career back on track.

Sancho certainly seemed to have the bit between his teeth against the Cherries in what was an impressive debut, and Maresca and Chelsea fans will be hungry for more from the England international.

After the game Maresca stated that he feels in order to perform at his best Sancho needs to be loved.

“Jadon was good, Joao [Felix] was good, Tosin was good & Christo [Nkunku] was very good, we decided to use Christo as a number nine as he is good in the box,” he told his post match press conference.

“I have the feeling Jadon needs love.”

The away support showed their appreciation for Sancho during the game and at full time as they loudly chanted his name.

It remains to be seen whether Sancho will force his way into the side on a regular basis, but if he can perform like that then he will get plenty more opportunities to impress over the course of the season.