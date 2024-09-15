Real Madrid are always on the lookout for players who can further bolster their squad.

While they do have a star-studded squad with nearly every position well-covered, Los Blancos are on the lookout for their next big defensive star.

According to a report from DefensaCentral, the Spanish giants are all set to scout Arsenal defensive ace William Saliba in the North London derby against Tottenham.

Juni Calafat will be in London today to watch the Gunners square up against arch-rivals Tottenham. The Real Madrid chief scout will be present in the stands to watch the Spanish giants’ top defensive target in action. While he will also have an eye on Argentina’s Cristian Romero, Saliba will be the main focus point as the Madrid-based club sees him as an ideal fit for their plans because of his age and his huge potential.

The Brazilian centre-back has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and he could be a great fit for Los Blancos’ project that revolves around the best young stars from across the globe. While Real Madrid already have some star defenders in their squad, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30 and the team in white needs to prepare for the long run.

William Saliba would be a quality addition

Saliba could form a great partnership with Eder Militao but they are not going to find it easy to sign the 23-year-old as he still has three years left on his deal at Arsenal. Given how important he is to the North London club’s plans, Mikel Arteta’s team will demand a fortune for his sale. While the Madrid-based club do not intend on playing around €100 million for a centre-back, they could change their stance depending on how desperate they are to reinforce their backline during the next summer window.