Newcastle fans will love Fabian Schar’s reaction to Sunday’s win over Wolves

Fabian Schar insists Newcastle United can ‘play a lot better’ and are desperate to reach the ‘next level’ following their win over Wolves on Sunday.

The Magpies came from a goal down to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux thanks to two brilliant long-distance strikes from Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle now sit joint-second and unbeaten with 10 points from four Premier League games so far.

However, Eddie Howe’s men haven’t been overly convincing, with all three victories coming by a single goal along with a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth at the end of August.

Fabian Schar calls on Newcastle to reach the ‘next level’

Nevertheless, Newcastle are finding a way to dig out results. Now, Schar has challenged his teammates to move up a gear and once again challenge for European places.

“I think we started the game quite well and then we dropped off a little with our level and then at half-time said we needed to perform better. Two great goals and a big win when you are away from home and down. It is massive for us,” Schar told Sky Sports after Sunday’s win (via BBC Sport).

“We can play a lot better. At the moment it is great that we get the results and we need to be more consistent throughout the game. We want to go to the next level.

“We know the feeling of playing in European football but we are not there so we focus on the league. There is lots to achieve and I am looking forward to the season.”

Up next for Newcastle is an away trip to Fulham on Saturday.