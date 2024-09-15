Former Premier League star Joe Cole believes Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford needs to improve his body language following Saturday’s win against Southampton.

United returned to winning ways after the international break with a 3-0 win against the Saints thanks to goals from Rashford, Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford has come in for a lot of criticism for his performances over the last 12 months with recent reports suggesting the England international feels like he is unfairly treated by pundits.

Cole feels Rashford can do more

The goal will likely do Rashford the world of good after what’s been a difficult start to the season for both United and the Englishman.

Rashford undoubtedly has ability but it’s been a while since he showed the form that saw him score 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 season.

United are going to need the 26-year-old to get back to his best form this season as they look to return to the Champions League and win more silverware this season.

Former Premier League winner Cole believes there’s more Rashford can do than score goals to try and silence the critics.

“No doubt, Manchester United means a lot to him, playing football means a lot to him,” he told TNT Sports.

“I think the key thing for him is when things aren’t going well, keep you body language nice and positive. Don’t give us the chance to think he’s down.

“The criticism is what it is but the body language would certainly help. Score goals, people would be quiet, simple as that if you’re a striker. All centre-forwards know that.

“But it would just help him. He’s getting to that age where he needs to work that out because he’s a senior player now. Especially at this club, he’s the icon of this club.

“If his body language was better in the tough times, when things are struggling and they look like they can’t get a result. Not the good times because we can all walk and talk when things are going well.

“I’d like to see that from him and I think that would help his overall performance.”

Next up for Rashford and his team-mates is a Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening followed by a trip to Crystal Palace on September 21st.