The Premier League will be ‘gunning for’ Leicester City after a major twist in their PSR case, according to Keith Wyness.

The Foxes were charged with a PSR breach during the 2022/23 campaign but appealed punishment on the grounds that they were no longer a Premier League club when they submitted their accounts on June 30, 2023.

An independent commission initially rejected that claim, but Leicester have since confirmed that their appeal was successful.

However, Leicester still appear to be walking a fine line when it comes to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Premier League ‘gunning for’ Leicester City over PSR

According to former Everton CEO Wyness — who now runs a football consultancy group that advises elite clubs — the Premier League will be watching Leicester very closely and won’t hesitate to come down hard on them if required.

“The Premier League are going to be gunning for them now,” Wyness told Football Insider. “They’ll be scrutinising everything.

“Leicester are going to be pretty close to the line in terms of the losses over three years.

“I don’t know the full facts in terms of what has been booked with their transfer fees, but we know they will be very, very close.

“The Premier League are going to be looking at them very closely now.”