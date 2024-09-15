TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has told Liverpool to target surprise Premier League star as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah was unable to help the Reds as they slipped to a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, their first under Arne Slot.

Liverpool were able to keep hold of Salah this summer, but he’s one of three key players along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk who are out of contract next summer.

Liverpool told to target Mbuemo as Salah replacement

Salah has long been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and it’s unlikely that interest is going to disappear any time soon, although it’s possible he could still remain at Liverpool.

Some recent report have claimed Liverpool are planning to enter into contract talks soon with the Egypt international.

The Reds will have been aware for sometime that it won’t be long until Salah leaves the club and they no doubt will have drawn up various succession plans for life without the Egyptian.

Liverpool could look abroad as they did with Federico Chiesa or they could decide to move within the Premier League and Cascarino believes Brentford’s Mbuemo would be a great solution.

“I remember saying to you about if Mo Salah left, Mbeumo would be the one I would have gone after,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s got so much about him, he’s got goals, he’s got durability, he’s just a nuisance every time he plays.”

Mbuemo is thought to be valued at around £35m and has been at Brentford since 2019 after arriving from French side Troyes.

The Cameroon international is out on contract in 2026 and faces a decision on whether he wants to extend his stay with the Bees or seek a new challenge.

The 25-year-old has 53 goals and 42 assists in 204 appearances to date for Brentford and he certainly has the quality to play for a bigger club and is likely to have a number of suitors next summer.