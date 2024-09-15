Manchester City are targeting a move for Paris Saint Germain star Xavi Simons as they look to find a long term successor to Kevin De Bruyne according to reports.

De Bruyne has been sensational for City since he arrived from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg back in 2015 and has been instrumental in their success, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at the club.

However, the Belgian is now 33 and out of contract at the end of the season with City needing to make a decision on his future and how they will set about replacing him.

City to target Simons

Replacing a player like De Bruyne is almost an impossible task, but is one City will certainly have planned for, and even if he ends up extending his contract it still won’t change the fact Pep Guardiola’s side need to find a successor.

However, Football Insider have reported that City have set their sights on PSG youngster Simons but will face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the 21-year-old.

Simons is highly regarded within the game but has yet to establish himself in the PSG first team and is once again spending the season on loan at RB Leipzig.

The Dutch international had a successful loan spell with the Bundesliga side last season as he scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Simons also scored a brilliant goal to give the Netherlands the lead against England in the semi final of Euro 2024 and he appears set for a big future in the game.

The attacking midfielder is under contract in the French capital until 2027 and they will likely be keen to tie him down to a new deal.

There’s no mention of any possible fee in the report but if City were to make a serious move it would likely be an expensive one.