Marc Guehi could turn down the chance to return to Chelsea next summer as he’s expected to receive more attractive offers according to reports.

The Crystal Palace star was heavily pursued by Newcastle over the summer after an impressive campaign for England at Euro 2024.

Palace valued the 24-year-old at around £70m and despite having four bids rejected the Magpies couldn’t reach an agreement.

Guehi to turn down Chelsea approach next summer

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will go back in for England international in January, but if he has another good season there will be no shortage of suitors next summer.

Guehi is currently under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026 and if he doesn’t sign a new deal then next summer represents the last chance for Palace to get a good fee for the defender, although their price will have to drop given his contract status.

Football Insider have reported that Guehi could turn down a return to Chelsea if offered the chance as he’s expected to receive “more attractive” offers.

The report adds that Chelsea are thought to have included a matching rights clause when they sold Guehi to Palace in 2021, but the decision will be down to the player regardless of if the Blues activate the clause.

Football Insider adds that Liverpool are expected to join the race as they look to put plans into place for when Virgil van Dijk leaves, but Guehi’s thought to prefer a move elsewhere due to Chelsea’s approach in the transfer market and treatment of players.

Chelsea are thought to be in the market for a centre back, but the report states if the Blues miss out on Champions League football this season their chances of signing Guehi will take a serious hit.

After joining Palace for £18m in 2021 Guehi is the club captain and has made 116 appearances for the Eagles to date.