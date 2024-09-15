The Arsenal manager has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka ahead of next weekend’s clash with Manchester City.

Despite a long injury list which included the likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta was able to lead his side to victory in the North London derby on Sunday afternoon.

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey anchoring the midfield in a double pivot, Leandro Trossard played in behind Kai Havertz with Gabriel Martinelli and Saka operating out on the wings.

The system managed to do its job and despite some bumps in the road was able to stifle the Spur’s press in the second half with the Lilywhite’s backline daringly stepping up.

Although fans will be delighted with the win there is a potentially dark cloud looming on the horizon with Saka being forced off late in the contest.

The English winger went down unexpectedly and limped off the pitch with young academy star Ethan Nwaneri taking his place out on the right-hand side.

With the injuries already piling up and the clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium awaiting the side next week, a potential injury to Saka could be disastrous.

Speaking after full-time, Arteta revealed the status of the 23-year-old stating that he could not continue the game.

“I don’t know,” the Spaniard said in his press conference via Football.London.

“I made two changes with the front players and suddenly he’s down. I don’t know exactly what it is but he could not continue.”

Credit: Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images