Mikel Arteta admits he was “tempted” to start benched Arsenal star in North London Derby

Arsenal are preparing to face bitter-rivals Spurs in the first North London Derby of the season.

The Gunners have travelled across town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they will square off against Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites.

And the home team will be fancying their chances after Declan Rice (suspended) and Martin Odegaard (injured) were both excluded from Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Mikel Arteta says he wanted to start Raheem Sterling in North London Derby

The Gunners have a squad littered with talent though with the latest player to join being Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

“Well, the good opportunity came, and we were really happy with it,” Arteta told Sky Sports pre-match when asked about his decision to sign Sterling. “We took it, and now we have to make it work.”

The English winger joined Arsenal on loan on Deadline Day and Arteta has admitted he was “tempted” to start the 29-year-old in what will be a hugely hostile fixture.

“When you have player like this, you are always tempted [to throw them straight in],” he added.

“But obviously he’s missed quite a lot of football in recent weeks, but he’s in a good place.”

Sterling has been named on Arsenal’s bench with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard preferred in attack.

