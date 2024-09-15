Newcastle claim negotiations for Alexander Isak’s new contract are going well and won’t be any different than other contract extensions.

There have been rumors circulating for the past week that Isak has asked for a release clause in his contract, but Toon people believe that negotiations with Isak are proceeding in the same manner as with everyone else.

When asked about Isak’s importance to United, amid reports of a new deal, Howe said this week: “He’s one (of Newcastle’s most important players) of, for sure.

“I don’t think there is just one, I think there’s always a group that are really important to the team and when they play well, the team plays better. Alex is certainly one of those players, he has all the qualities that we need. But ultimately we need to get him absolutely at his best because when he is, he’s a game-changer.”

After two disappointing transfer windows, Newcastle executives are hoping to extend contract with Isak in order to make a statement and demonstrate ambition to the rest of the Premier League.