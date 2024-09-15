Richard Keys believes that VAR made a mistake during Crystal Palace’s emphatic draw on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles avoided an embarrassing defeat at home against newly promoted Leicester City over the weekend after conceding two goals.

Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes the lead in the 21st minute to continue his goalscoring form before Stephy Mavididi doubled the advantage just after the break.

But the hosts pulled back a goal almost immediately after courtesy of Jean-Phillipe Mateta before the French forward then levelled the contest from the penalty spot in added time.

There was some controversy however surrounding Mateta’s opening goal with VAR called in to judge whether he was in fact onside before the ball was played.

It was deemed that he was but not everybody agreed with Keys voicing his opinion on X stating that “the sooner we get automated off-sides the better. Palace’s 1st goal today was clearly off-side.”

The sooner we get automated off-sides the better. Palace’s 1st goal today was clearly off-side. Here’s the proof. There is no way Mateta is on – despite what VAR claimed. On-field it was flagged – and correctly. pic.twitter.com/3IJLv8he6X — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 14, 2024

Credit: Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images