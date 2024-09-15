Richarlison makes teasing Dominic Solanke North London Derby prediction

Spurs host Arsenal in the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites, although the underdogs to take the points, will fancy their chances due to their rivals being without two key players.

Declan Rice will not feature after the English midfielder picked up a red card for his part in an incident with Brighton’s Joel Veltman last time out.

And Mikel Arteta’s midfield problems were made worse after Martin Odegaard injured himself while on international duty with Norway — the Gunners’ captain is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

Consequently, Ange Postecoglou will be licking his lips and telling his side that they may never get a better chance to beat their bitter rivals.

And although he won’t be in action due to injury, wide-attacker Richarlison has made a teasing prediction for Sunday’s blockbuster.

The Brazilian reckons Son Heung-min will assist Dominic Solanke for what would be the summer signing’s first goal since his £65 million move from Bournemouth.

Sunday’s North London Derby, which kicks off at 2 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

(Top photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)