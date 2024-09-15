Everton boss Sean Dyche is ready to drop Jordan Pickford if the England international’s poor form continues according to reports.

The Toffees have endured a disastrous start to the campaign and have lost all four of their games and sit bottom of the table.

Pickford has conceded 13 goals already this season and Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa was the second consecutive game in which Dyche’s men have thrown away a two goal lead.

Dyche ready to drop Pickford

Everton are seemingly facing a tough battle to stay in the Premier League this season and it appears Dyche could be set to make some big calls.

According to The Sun the former Burnley boss is ready to drop Pickford if his form doesn’t improve and Dyche is believed to be unhappy with his displays.

The report adds that Dyche may move for Newcastle’s Nick Pope, who he worked with at Burnley in January if Pickford’s form doesn’t improve, with the 30-year-old now under scrutiny at Goodison Park.

Pope could be available in the upcoming windows with the Magpies believed to interested in Burnley’s James Trafford.

It would be a shock change given Pickford has been the club’s number one since he arrived from Sunderland in 2017 for £30m.

Pickford has made 284 appearances for Everton, keeping 77 cleans sheets and has established himself as England’s number one.

However, Everton do find themselves in a desperate situation which could call for action if things don’t improve quickly.

If Dyche decides he can’t wait until January then their could be opportunities in the coming weeks for back-up keeper Joao Virginia or veteran stopper Asmir Begovic.

The Toffees are moving into their new stadium next season and won’t want to be playing in the Championship for their first campaign in it.