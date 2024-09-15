Erik ten Hag made reference to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ketchup bottle analogy after Marcus Rashford returned to the scoresheet against Southampton.

Rashford’s goal in United’s 3-0 win against the Saints on Saturday afternoon was not only his first of the season, but his first in 12 matches in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has come under fire for his performances over the last 12 months and has also been involved in several incidents off the pitch, but Ten Hag and United will be hoping this goal sparks Rashford into life.

Rashford like a bottle of ketchup

Rashford has struggled to rediscover the form which saw him score 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 campaign.

The England international has come in for heavy criticism from both fans and pundits for his performances, with it believed Rashford feels like he’s unfairly targeted by the media.

Ten Hag has stuck by the forward even though he’s performed poorly and he will feel his decision has been vindicated following the his goal against Southampton.

Speaking after the game the Dutchman referred to Ronaldo’s ketchup bottle analogy and hopes Rashford can now go on a goalscoring run.

“Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle, once it’s going, it’s coming more,” he said to reporters after the game.

“We don’t pay attention to what the outside world is telling [us], but it was too much negativity to him because he created two great chances, 100% chances in that game and also in other games.

“He was playing very well and deserved a goal, then you get your reward.

“He scored a great goal and for his age, the number of goals he has is amazing, and I’m sure he will score many more goals.

“To get into the season for every striker it is so important to be on the scoresheet so you can build momentum, build belief and then more goals can come.”

Next up for Rashford and Ten Hag is a Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday night before a trip to Crystal Palace on September 21st.