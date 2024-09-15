Tottenham legend claims club overpaid for star signing

Tottenham Hotspur legend Rafael Van de Vaart has claimed that his former side overpaid for Dominic Solanke after the English striker arrived in the summer.

After a disappointing yet promising first few months under Ange Postecoglou last season, Spurs fans would’ve had high hopes coming into the new campaign in August but they’ve been quickly dashed.

With Tottenham losing 1-0 against Arsenal at home on Sunday, it means that the Lilywhites have only managed to win one game so far this season, a pitiful record given the quality of their side.

Along with the players that the Australian manager already had in his squad, there were several reinforcements brought in during the summer months.

The most notable of which was the arrival of Solanke from Bournemouth with the English striker signing for a reported £65 million.

Van de Vaart on Tottenham’s Solanke signing

Although the 27-year-old has shown that he can operate at the highest level, questions have been asked about the fee.

The most recent of which has come from club legend Van de Vaart, with the Dutch international stating that the club overpaid for the striker.

“So when I see a transfer for that money, I already think it is unwise.” He told the Metro ahead of the North London derby.

“Because I don’t believe Solanke gets 40 goals. For that money that is what you should be looking for. It is too much for a normal player.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images