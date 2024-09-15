Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Argentine international joined Tottenham on loan in 2021 and the North London club signed him permanently in 2022 for a fee of around £40 million.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league and top clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on him.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the 2022 World Cup winner and Tottenham are now prepared to open contract talks with him and they are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal, as per TBR Football.

The defender has three years left on his current contract and tying him down to a new deal would help Tottenham keep him at the club despite interest from other clubs.

The North London outfit are prepared to offer him a significant pay rise and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to pen an extension.

Cristian Romero will want to win trophies

The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in the world right now and he will want to win major trophies. Spurs must match up to his ambitions if they want to keep him at the club. The North London giants must compete in the Champions League regularly and push for trophies in order to keep the best players in the world at the club.

They have shown great improvement under their new manager and they have put together and exciting squad. It will be interesting to see if they can end their wait for a trophy this season. They will be desperate to finish in the top four as well.