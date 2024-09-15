Julen Lopetegui remains keen on reinforcing his backline as the West Ham United boss feels they lack depth in that area.

It has been a while since the transfer window in Europe’s top five leagues came to an end. While they can’t sign players from other clubs, the Hammers are looking at the free agents market to ensure the Spanish manager has enough options at the back.

According to a report from Football Insider, Lopetegui’s team are looking at former Liverpool defensive star Joel Matip. The veteran centre-back who made a name for himself at FC Schalke was a part of the Merseyside club’s first team for eight years from 2016 to 2024. He was an important part of their first team under Jurgen Klopp and played a big part in all the success they had under the German manager.

Matip parted ways with the Reds after the end of the 2023/24 season following the expiry of his contract. While he was linked with quite a few clubs throughout the summer, the Cameroonian international’s search for a new club continues and West Ham are considering offering him a way back to continue in the Premier League.

West Ham need defensive additions

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd both parted ways with the Hammers during the summer window which has left them without sufficient depth at the back. Lopetegui only has four out-and-out centre-back options in his squad. As a result, he wants to bring in a new defender, with the transfer window shut they are looking at the free agents market and the name of Matip stands out.

He will hardly take any time to settle in and his experience could come in handy for the Hammers. While Matip hasn’t featured in a game since December, he has fully recovered from the cruciate ligament injury and could be a great addition to the West Ham squad.