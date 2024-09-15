Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has received criticism for his recent performance for West Ham during their draw against Fulham.

The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw away at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon in a game which they would’ve lost if not for a last-gasp goal to rescue a point.

Raul Jiminez opened the scoring for the visitors, latching onto a smart pullback from summer signing Emile Smith-Rowe in the 24th minute and smashing the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors struggled to create opportunities for themselves as Marco Silva’s side swarmed the Hammers’ goal amassing a staggering 21 shots through the contest.

But just as it looked like a certain loss, forgotten man Danny Ings popped up in the 95th minute with a strike to snuck it’s way past the Bernd Leno and just inside the near post.

Although Julen Lopetegui’s side managed to rescue it late on, there will no doubt be concerns about the team moving forward in particular the defence who struggled to contain Fulham’s attack.

Posting on X after full-time, talkSPORT’s Tome Rennie criticised the performance of Mavropanos claiming that the defender is not up to the standard of the Premier League.

Mavrapanos again. Too deep. Doesn’t run back at pace. Doesn’t block the cross. Sorry, but he’s got to go. Nowhere near Premier League quality. — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) September 14, 2024

Credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images