Alan Shearer has revealed why Arsenal have edge over Man City in title race

Alan Shearer has praised Arsenal’s defense and believes it could be the reason behind their success in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners won 1-0 against arch rivals Tottenham and came back with all three points in a difficult situation.

They were missing seven first team players including captain Martin Odegaard and his midfield partner Declan Rice.

They won the match thanks to Gabriel’s thumping header in the second half.

After scoring the goal, the Gunners sat back to defend their lead, allowed Spurs to attack but dealt comfortably with the threat.

Gabriel, along with his partner William Saliba, was phenomenal for Mikel Arteta’s team and their performance impressed Alan Shearer.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said:

“I think once Arsenal go 1-0 up against you, they’re tough to get back, because they are – they’ve got the best back four in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt.

“They don’t give hardly anything away, Spurs just kept trying to put hopeful balls into the box and Arsenal dealt with it easily. They deserved the three points Arsenal, without playing particularly well, which has to be a good sign.”

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a powerful defensive unit

The Gunners have kept three clean sheets already this season in four matches.

The only goal they conceded was against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium when they were down to 10 men after Rice’s controversial red card.

The North Londoners conceded 29 goals in the league last season, the best record in the league by some margin.

Arteta has built an amazing defensive unit at the Emirates Stadium. It comes as a huge surprise since the Gunners were more known for their attacking ability than their defensive solidity in the past.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to win the league against Manchester City.

Both Gabriel and Saliba will be tested again soon when the Gunners face Pep Guardiola’s City in their next Premier League match.

