Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Joe Willock’s performance against Wolves has given Eddie Howe a big decision to make.
Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the season as they came from a goal down to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday thanks to brilliant strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.
Despite a really disappointing transfer window the Magpies, who have started the season strongly have ten points from their first four games and sit third in the table.
Shearer a big fan of Willock
Willock hasn’t started a game for the Howe’s side this season, but came on in the second half against Wolves and got the assist for Barnes’ winner.
The 25-year-old has been at Newcastle since 2021 after joining from Arsenal and following his performance on Sunday Shearer feels Willock offers something different and now is the time to use him regularly.
“You’ve got Joe Willock who can play on that side as well,” he told The Rest is Football podcast.
“I mean, whether he plays in the front three, or as a midfielder left over three, then he’s a real threat as well.
“I think he makes such a difference to Newcastle. If they can keep him fit, he would have a really good season.
“Willock is a huge part. He gives Newcastle something different with his energy and his ability to run beyond the opposition back four. So he [Eddie Howe] got some big decisions, you know.”
Competition for places in midfield is fierce with Willock competing with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, so a place in the front three could be his best chance for regular minutes at St James’ Park.
Since joining Newcastle, Willock, who has three years left on his current deal has made 105 appearances for the Magpies scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.
