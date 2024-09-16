Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Joe Willock’s performance against Wolves has given Eddie Howe a big decision to make.

Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the season as they came from a goal down to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday thanks to brilliant strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Despite a really disappointing transfer window the Magpies, who have started the season strongly have ten points from their first four games and sit third in the table.

Shearer a big fan of Willock

Willock hasn’t started a game for the Howe’s side this season, but came on in the second half against Wolves and got the assist for Barnes’ winner.

The 25-year-old has been at Newcastle since 2021 after joining from Arsenal and following his performance on Sunday Shearer feels Willock offers something different and now is the time to use him regularly.

“You’ve got Joe Willock who can play on that side as well,” he told The Rest is Football podcast. “I mean, whether he plays in the front three, or as a midfielder left over three, then he’s a real threat as well.

“I think he makes such a difference to Newcastle. If they can keep him fit, he would have a really good season.

Top photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images