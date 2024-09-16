German international winger Leroy Sane has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has previously shown his quality in English football with Manchester City and he won major trophies with them. It seems that three English clubs are now keen on bringing him back to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping close tabs on his situation. The winger has 10 months left in his current contract with the German club and Bayern Munich have not been able to secure an extension with him yet.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle come forward with an offer to sign him on a free transfer next year.

The German international will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs when the transfer window reopens in January. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a major boost.

All three clubs could use Leroy Sane

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the wide areas, especially if Mohamed Salah moves on in the summer. He will be free agent in the summer of 2025. Sane could fill the void left by him, and his prior experience in the Premier League could help him settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the wide areas as well. Signing the German international will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

At Newcastle, they have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak for goals and creativity. They need more depth and quality in the attack and the Bayern Munich star would be the ideal acquisition for them. It remains to be seen where he ends up.