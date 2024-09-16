Aston Villa legend passes away at the age of 63

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw has sadly passed away at the age of 63 following a tragic accident.

According to The Sun, the former striker suffered a fatal head injury after falling in his home last week. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but, despite efforts, he succumbed to the injury.

Aston Villa released an official statement, paying tribute to the club icon:

“Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s.”

“Individual accolades would also follow for a player who was idolised by many on the terraces.”

“He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf.”

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Gary Shaw: A legendary figure at Aston Villa

Gary Shaw’s name is etched into Aston Villa history, particularly for his role during the club’s golden era in the early 1980s.

Shaw was instrumental in Villa’s unforgettable triumph in the 1982 European Cup, where his goalscoring instincts and ability to rise to the occasion made him a vital figure in the team’s success.

Known for his sharpness in front of goal and composure under pressure, Shaw was a fan favourite, earning admiration for his dedication and commitment on the pitch. He was a prolific striker whose legacy remains strong within the Villa fanbase.