Bruno Fernandes faces backlash from Manchester United fans after recent social media activity

Bruno Fernandes has come under fire from some Manchester United fans after he posted a comment on Jadon Sancho’s Instagram post.

Sancho, who left Manchester United this summer to join rivals Chelsea on loan, made an immediate impact in his first appearance.

Coming on at half-time against Bournemouth, the winger delivered a standout performance on the left flank, assisting Christopher Nkunku’s match-winning goal.

Following the match, Sancho shared his joy on social media, posting a picture of himself celebrating the assist with the caption: “Delighted to make my @chelseafc debut, and to top it off with a win.”

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s captain and Sancho’s former teammate, responded to the post with the comment: “Some player you 🔥 keep that smile.”

However, Fernandes’ message has not gone down well with a section of United fans on social media, given the circumstances surrounding Sancho’s departure and his strained relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho’s strained Manchester United relationship

Last season, Sancho was frozen out of the squad after a reported falling-out with the Dutchman, leading to the winger being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

Some United fans have interpreted Fernandes’ comment as insensitive, particularly given the turbulent end to Sancho’s time at Old Trafford.

Many feel it sends the wrong message, considering Sancho’s controversial exit and the fact that he has now joined one of Manchester United’s biggest Premier League rivals.

Sancho may have thought that he might be playing under a new manager at United but the owners decided to stick with ten Hag.

On deadline day, Sancho completed a loan switch to Manchester United’s Premier League rival Chelsea.