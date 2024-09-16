Burnley player mocks Leeds United after Elland Road clash

Burnley player has mocked Leeds United after beating the Whites in the Championship.

After winning 1-0 against Daniel Farke’s men, Jeremy Sarmiento has mocked Leeds United.

The player is currently on loan at Burnley from Brighton and Hove Albion and he has won over Burnley fans with how he has mocked the Leeds United after the win.

The winger posted a picture of himself on his X account with the caption:

“Putting the L in Elland Road.”

Putting the L in Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/0DzJyuBI4f — Jeremy Sarmiento (@jeremysarm7ento) September 14, 2024

There is still not confirmation if this is the player’s original X account but the number of followers suggest that it could be.

Leeds fans were unhappy with the post and expressed their fury after the defeat.

The post currently has 2.9million views, around 34,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

The Whites drop to 9th position in the Championship after the defeat against Burnley, having won eight points from their first five matches.

They are expected to be in the race for promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on it last season.

Top Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images