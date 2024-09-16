Enzo Maresca keen for Chelsea to offload 20-year-old in January

Chelsea will listen to offers for Carney Chukwuemeka in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has struggled since joining from Aston Villa two years ago for a reported £20 million.

Making just four Premier League starts for the Londoners, Chukwuemeka is obviously out of favour, and with the Blues’ squad bursting at the seams, will undoubtedly find it hard to climb up Enzo Maresca’s pecking order.

Consequently, according to recent reports, the former Aston Villa youth starlet is again facing an uncertain future and could be sold mid-season.

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea to sell Carney Chukwuemeka

Football Insider claims Chelsea will welcome January bids for the Eisenstadt-born midfielder but aren’t interested in loan offers.

Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham came close to signing Chukwuemeka in the summer before settling on Carlos Soler from PSG. The midfielder was most recently linked with a late move to Turkish giants Galatasaray but that proposed deal failed to materialise too.

The Blues’ valuation isn’t known, but it’s fair to assume they will aim to recoup as much of the £20 million they paid for him 24 months ago.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Chukwuemeka has made 27 appearances and scored two goals, including a 92nd-minute strike in Chelsea’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Leicester City, ironically when Maresca was in charge.

The former Villa man has four years left on his Chelsea contract, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £100,000-per week.

