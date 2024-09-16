Reece James’ return to action has been delayed after a hamstring injury he suffered before the season started hasn’t healed as expected according to reports.

James, who was named Chelsea captain last season by Mauricio Pochettino has been plagued by injury issues over the last couple of seasons.

The 24-year-old spent nearly five months out with a hamstring injury during the last campaign which he underwent surgery on, but he’s yet to feature for the Blues this season.

James’ return on hold

James featured prominently in pre-season as Enzo Maresca gave him minutes to build up his match fitness ahead of the new season.

The right back came through the pre-season tour of America unscathed, but before Chelsea’s final pre-season game against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge in August it was reported James had suffered a minor hamstring issue.

The academy graduate was suspended for the first three games of the season after a red card against Brighton at the back end of the last season, but he missed Saturday’s win against Bournemouth with a return date seemingly not imminent.

The Sun have reported that the Chelsea medical team have put his comeback on hold as the hamstring issue hasn’t healed as expected.

The report adds that insiders at Stamford Bridge insist there has been no set back or fresh injury and are adamant he won’t be rushed back to action.

It’s unclear how many games James will miss, but the fact he’s seemingly not returned to full first team training yet suggests a return isn’t on the cards soon.

Chelsea had to field Axel Disasi at right back against Bournemouth with Malo Gusto also absent, but Enzo Maresca was handed a boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Ham as Gusto returned to training on Monday.

Top photo by David Rogers/Getty Images