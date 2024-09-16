Club expected to reduce their asking price for 24-year-old Liverpool target

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old was a target for clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool during the summer transfer window but the move did not go through. According to football insider, Crystal Palace were holding out for a fee of around £75 million and that complicated any potential move.

However, the London club are expected to lower their demands in the near future. Guehi has a contract with Crystal Palace until 2026 and he will be in the final year of his contract next summer. The Eagles will be under pressure to sell him and they are likely to accept a more reasonable fee then.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can swoop in and secure his services. They need a quality central defender especially with Virgil van Dijk nearing the end of his deal at the club.

Marc Guehi would be a superb addition

Guehi has proven himself in the Premier League in recent seasons and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool to the right price.

The player has been linked with Chelsea as well but the report states that the defender could turn down a move back to his former club in favour of other offers.

The England international will want to compete at the highest level, and Liverpool will be able to provide him with the platform. They have been pushing for trophies regularly and the 24 year old will be able to realise his ambitions with them.

Top Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images