“Issue with him” – Former Newcastle man makes worrying Alexander Isak claim following win against Wolves

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has expressed concerns about striker Alexander Isak’s fitness, despite the Magpies’ promising start to the new season.

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, remaining unbeaten with three wins and a draw. They currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table, just two points behind league leaders Manchester City and level on points with 2nd placed Arsenal.

Their recent 2-1 away victory against Wolves, where they came from behind, highlighted their resilience and quality.

However, Hislop has raised concerns regarding Isak’s fitness. The striker, who has been a key player since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022, has struggled with injuries during his time at Newcastle.

Hislop noted that Isak’s absence due to injury has significantly impacted the performance in the second half vs Wolves, particularly in their ability to play with a proper striker up front.

In an interview with ESPN’s YouTube channel, Hislop commented:

“Alexander Isak having to come off injured effected Newcastle. He is such an important piece, but injury seems to be an issue with him. I thought Newcastle really struggled to adjust to not having a [focal] point man.”

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United in action against Tottenham. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Alexander Isak is a key player for Newcastle

Isak has made 72 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 36 goals and providing 6 assists. His performances have been pivotal for the Magpies, and his latest injury raises concerns about how long he might be sidelined and how the team will cope in his absence.

As the club continues their pursuit of a successful season, the club and its supporters will be hoping for a swift recovery for Isak and a resolution to his fitness issues, ensuring he can continue to be a crucial asset in their quest for success.

 

